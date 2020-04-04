Home

Peacefully on Thursday March 26th, 2020 at West Oak Village, Oakville. Bryan, in his 87th year, husband of the late Kathleen Alder (nee Sirr). Loving father of Adrian and his wife Laurie. Proud grandfather of Tabatha. Dear brother of Margaret Griffiths. Due to the current situation with Covid-19 there will be no public service at this time. Cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions to the Sunnybrook Veteran's Centre would be appreciated. To send messages of condolence to the family visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Apr. 4, 2020
