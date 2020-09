To all family, friends and foes. Thank you all for attending the Celebration of Duncan Young, August 29, 2020. The kind words said and the support from his fellow workers and friends and his brothers were greatly received. To daughter-in-law Mary Campbell and family who organized the Celebration with much love. Thank you to everyone, love always Arlene Young (goodbye Pork)



