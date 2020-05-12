Carl Timbers
1928 - 2020
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Carl Timbers, loving husband of 70 years to the late Elma Louise Timbers (nee Ball) 2019. Dear father of Marie, Brad (Roz), Dianne, Byron (Nina) and Scott (JoAnne). Proud grandfather of Aaron (Heather), Steve (Kalynn), Laura, Miranda (Paul), Drew, Cameron (Sam), Spencer, Morgan (Colin), Candice (Devon), Tessa, Elyshia and Zach. Step-grandfather to Chad and Crystal. Beloved great-grandfather of Aiden, Carter, Kylie, Julia, Hailey, Kovey, Dallas, Beckett, Colton, Madalyn, Declan, Everett, Maverick, Austin and Avin. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. MacKinnon Family Funeral Home www.mackinnonfamilyfuneralhome.com (519) 853-0350 or 1-877-421-9860 (toll free)

Published in The Independent & Free Press on May 12, 2020.
