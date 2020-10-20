Carol began her life in St. John's Newfoundland where her father, Dr. J.R. (Jack) Kerr was a physician in the navy. She spent her early years in Annapolis Royal, Nova Scotia where her father was both the town doctor and during part of her life, the mayor of the town. The eldest of four children born to Jack and Shirley (Greg, Lynn, Chip), Carol excelled as a student, an athlete and captain of the family waterskiing team. A natural beauty inside and out, Carol was crowned both Queen Annapolisa and Apple Blossom Queen. At the University of New Brunswick, Carol met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) McMurray, a mediocre student and excellent basketball player with an infectious smile and love for life. They fell in love and Carol helped Bob graduate with a degree in Physical Education. After university, they married and moved to Picton, Ontario where they both taught Phys Ed. Carol's teaching career was short, as she soon became a Mom to three boys, Mike (Letitia), Dartmouth Nova Scotia; Chris (Jennifer), Victoria BC and Jon (Allison), Georgetown Ontario. Bob and Carol moved to Brampton and then Georgetown Ontario where they made their permanent home. After a sabbatical for Bob in California, Carol started a new and highly successful career in real estate in Georgetown. Helping hundreds of people find new homes, Carol was often referred to as one of the most honest and trustworthy agents in Ontario. Known for her sense of humour, kitchen dancing and quick wit, Carol joined the University Women's Club in Georgetown, and developed many lifelong friends. Her closest female friends formed a hiking group in the mid 1970's that continues today (spouses were invited to join in the 1990's). A 'gourmet' dinner club with couple friends persisted for two decades, until fondue went out of style. A passionate community volunteer, Carol spent time raising money for many organizations, including the Canadian Cancer Society. Carol loved to travel and explored the world from her teenage years (spending a term at UBC when she was only 16) to trips with her mother (Africa, Europe) and Bob (Australia, Caribbean) later in life. Most of all, Carol was a wonderful, selfless and caring mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Her many nieces and nephews remember summers at the family cottage in Annapolis Royal where Carol would entertain with family dinners, games and dress up with her nieces. Her grandchildren (Carys, Hannah, Dylan, Grace, Jack and Quinn) knew Carol as a loving and attentive grandmother who took an interest in all aspects of their lives and loved to have everyone together for family vacations in Florida. Carol was taken far too early by a devastating disease, Alzheimers. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Carol's name to the Alzheimer's Society in your home province. Her family hopes that soon enough we will have a cure so that other families don't have to endure the same struggle. Due to COVID-19, there will be no public service in the foreseeable future. For this reason, family would appreciate anyone who wants to share a story or memory of Carol to help them remember all the wonderful ways she touched people's lives. Please share stories and expressions of sympathy at www.jonesfuneralhome.co Lastly, the family would like to express our thanks to Cristoph Summer and the staff at Mountainview Residence for the care they have taken with Mom over the last few years of her life. As her care needs increased so did their professionalism and empathy.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store