Carolyn Williams

Carolyn Williams Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Carolyn on Friday, January 17, 2020 in Orlando Florida. Carolyn was a devoted mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend and mentor to many. Carolyn is survived by her parents Barbara and Victor (Fergus, Ontario), brother David (Lisa) of Cochrane, Alberta, husband David Power, sons Jordan, Ryan and Matthew (all from Georgetown, Ontario) and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, aunts, uncles and cousins. A brilliant businesswoman, Carolyn founded and expanded the travel agency Pure Magic Vacations Inc. which will carry on as her legacy. She will be remembered for enriching the lives of countless friends and colleagues. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to your favourite cause. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Feb. 13, 2020
