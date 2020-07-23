1/1
CATHERINE (CAY) ELIZABETH (GILES) MAULE
1931 - 2020
It is with deep sadness the family announces the passing of Cay on Monday, July 20th, 2020 in her 90th year. Cherished mother of Stephen (Libby Walker), David (Linda) and Carolyn (Russell Braun). Loving and proud grandmother to Rebecca (Eric Chavarie), Nicholas, Benjamin and Gabriel. Beloved aunt to Ray Giles (Debby) and Pat Johnston (Mark). Great aunt to Jeffrey (Robyn), Maddison (Sebastian), Scott (Laura) and Brad. Predeceased by her brother Walter and sister-in-law Jackie. Cay was a graduate in Phys Ed at Western University where she made many lifelong friends. She lived an exceptional and faithful life of service and dedication to her family, church and community. Her love of music was a true passion, and she was a founding member of the Festival of the Sound where her contributions were honoured as part of the Festival's 40th anniversary celebrations. Cay's love for nature, sports, music and travelling the world continues on in her children and grandchildren. Cay was fun, kind and generous, a loving mother who would do anything for her family. She made our world a better place and she will be sadly missed by her family and friends. A special thanks to the staff at Georgetown Hospital and Extendicare Halton Hills. A private family service will be held. A public memorial to be planned for a later date. If desired, donations can be made to the Festival of the Sound, the Alzheimer's Society or the charity of your choice. To send expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
