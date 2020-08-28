It is with great sadness we announce the passing of June Gilson at Extendicare Georgetown on August 19th, 2020, in her 89th year. June (nee Henry), beloved wife of the late Myles Gilson for 60 years. Loving mother of Lynn (Bill Barnstaple), Leanne (Kevin Kemp) and Laverne (Roger Brown). Proud Grandma of David (Katrina), Sara (Corson), Michael, Matthew (Michelle), Victoria, Michelle, Kimberley (Renaldo) and Jason (Addison). Great-Grandma of Logan, Nathan, Brennan, Allora, Fionna, Osha, Rishi, River and Lexie. June was a longtime volunteer at the Georgetown Hospital, an avid lawn bowler, loved her scratch tickets and playing bingo. Friends and family were received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Sunday from 4 - 6 pm. Funeral service was held in the chapel on Monday August 24th, 2020 at 11:00 am. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the Georgetown Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.



