J.S. Jones and Son Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J.S. Jones and Son Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
J.S. Jones and Son Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
J.S. Jones and Son Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
Charles Migue Obituary
Passed away peacefully at his home in Georgetown on Thursday, January 30th, 2020. Son of Charles Migue and Berthe Gauthier, Charles was the beloved husband of the late Gabrielle Migue (nee St-Jean) January 11th, 2017. Loving father of Louise Smith, Clay Migue, Francine Migue (Gerry Mendria), Hubert (Belinda) Migue, Michel (Natalie Moffette) Migue, and Micheline (Frank) Miedzinski. Cherished grandfather of Natalie (Todd) Meyer, Tonia (Donovan) Walker, Tara Migue, Cory (Christine Fife) Migue, Shamus Halvorsen, Bobby Blake, Jack Migue, Richard Migue, Vanessa Migue (Dominique Rivard), Shane Miedzinski, Nick (Nicholas) Miedzinski, Trevor Miedzinski and Jessie Miedzinski. Great Grandfather of James, Nicholas, Elizabeth, Alyssa, Brayden, Cody, Karie-Anne and Naemie. Charles is predeceased by son Richard Migue and daughter Helene Forsythe, son-in-law Mick Forsythe, and by his sister Carmen and brother Gerald. Charles will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, on Friday, February 7th, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel on Saturday at 11:00 am. Cremation. In memory contributions to the , Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer's Society are greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Feb. 6, 2020
