Christine Ann Macewan passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in her home, as she had wished, after a seven year illness with Inclusion Body Myositis. Beloved wife of Alistair Macewan and proud mother of Heather Derbecker (Ken) and Alison Cuthbert (Peter). Cherished Nana of Ruby, Norah and Ewan of London, Ontario and Miles and Theo of Singapore. Dear sister of Beverley Mackenzie (Bob) and Mary Elaine McCracken (Cliff) and predeceased by Debbie. Chris will be fondly remembered by nieces, nephews and many cousins. Chris was the eldest daughter of the late Robert and Joan Jackson. Born in Chichester, England, she came to Canada with her mother at seven months of age while her father was still stationed with the Canadian Army in post-war England. Chris grew up in Richmond Hill, Pointe Claire, Quebec and Toronto. A graduate of York University and Lakeshore Teacher's College, Chris taught in Montreal, North Toronto, Scotland and with the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board in Brampton West. She finished her career as Vice-Principal at Guardian Angels School. Strongly committed to community involvement, she was Past President of the University Women's Club, member and past chair of the Halton Hills Cultural Round Table and a member of the Town of Halton Hills Sustainability and Accessibility committees. She was named Volunteer of the Year in 2018 in recognition of her community involvement. A parishioner of Holy Cross Church in Georgetown since 1980, Chris was actively involved in numerous activities and groups within the parish, from the Children's Liturgy program to providing Holy Communion to the residents of the Bennett Centre for over 20 years. Chris was a cherished friend of many, an avid gardener and an enthusiastic golfer. She had a deep interest in the Arts and loved to travel and seek out new destinations. A private family service was held in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home on November 11th, 2020 at 11:00 am with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Interment to follow on November 12th at St. Peter's Church in St. Joseph. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Canadian Food for Children or Holy Cross HELPS. The service will be streamed at www.jonesfuneralhome.co The family wishes to acknowledge the compassionate care provided by the Paramedics of the Halton Ambulance Service and the attending officers of the Halton Police Service at the time of Chris's passing. We also wish to thank the staff of Care Partners, especially Jane, Ola and Parmi, and the staff of Acclaim Health for their kind attention to Chris's personal needs over the past two years, Finally, we acknowledge and thank Dr. Elliot Halparin for his unfailing attention and professional wisdom as our family physician for almost forty years.



