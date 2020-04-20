|
After a long and interesting life, Christine died swiftly and peacefully, on Wednesday April 15th, 2020, in her 96th year. Daughter of the great Scottish poet Christopher Murray Grieve and of Margaret Cunningham Thompson Skinner. Loving mother of Elspeth, Donald, Alison, Roderick and their spouses. Cherished grandma of Duncan, Andrew, Adrienne, Meredith, Caitlin, Lizzie, Dani, Suzy and their spouses. Dear GG to Mikayla, Liam, Charlotte, Eleanor, Sophie, Arthur, Tobin, Kincaid, Astrid, Anastasia, Luke, Alexandra and Isla. Predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Alistair Eoin Macintosh, and her brothers Walter and Michael Grieve. Christine is fondly remembered by her sisters-in-law Ann and Deirdre Grieve as well as her many nieces and nephews.Christine was born in Cupar, Fife in 1924. A school trip to Canada in the summer of 1939 resulted in her being stranded at Ottawa Ladies College for four years. Returning to Scotland in 1943, she trained as a nurse at the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where she met the young doctor who became her husband. Christine and Alistair emigrated to Canada in 1954 with their two small children. Their arrival in Georgetown, and Alistair's subsequent career as "Dr. Mac", was foundational to the lives of many in that little town of the 1950's.Christine lived in Georgetown for the rest of her life, apart from a 10 year period beginning in the late 1970's. During that time she became the much beloved nurse, matron and sex ed instructor of Lakefield College School where she impressed many with her medical abilities and common sense. From the most vulnerable child to members of royalty, she brought intelligent, compassionate health care to the students and faculty.Christine was made of "good Scottish stuff" - strong, cheerful, practical in tough situations, with high standards and boundless energy. She could sweet talk a traffic cop or customs agent better than anyone. Feisty but kind, nurturing but firm, she loved her gin & tonic "on the rocks" at the cottage and had great faith in the restorative properties of champagne in times of trouble and times of joy. Throughout her life she adored her many dogs Brandy, Sherry, Corker, Earla, Kelly, Pellinore, Donja, Cedric and Bracken.Mum/Grandma/GG was the glue of our family. She has left a remarkable legacy of love for each of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.We would like to give special thanks to Cassandra Spence and "Team Hope", who gave Christine such loving care in her last days.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send donations in memory of Christine to [email protected] which we will forward to Literacy North Halton and the Georgetown Highland Games.To send expressions of sympathy please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Apr. 20, 2020