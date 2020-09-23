1/1
Constance Lillian "Connie" DARLING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Trent Valley Lodge, Trenton on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of the late Roger Darling. Loving mother of Kelly Hall, Karl Darling, Eric Darling and Martha Darling Moore. Proud grandmother and great-grandmother. Keeping with Connie's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Private Graveside Service will take place at Carrying Place Annex Cemetery. Arrangement are entrusted with WEAVER Life Centre - EAST, 29 Bay St. Trenton. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Belleville General Hospital Foundation - Oncology Unit or a charity of choice Online condolences at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Family Funeral Home Campbellford Chapel
77 Second Street
Campbellford, ON K0L 1L0
(705) 653-1179
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weaver Family Funeral Home Campbellford Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved