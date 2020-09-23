Passed away peacefully at Trent Valley Lodge, Trenton on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of the late Roger Darling. Loving mother of Kelly Hall, Karl Darling, Eric Darling and Martha Darling Moore. Proud grandmother and great-grandmother. Keeping with Connie's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Private Graveside Service will take place at Carrying Place Annex Cemetery. Arrangement are entrusted with WEAVER Life Centre - EAST, 29 Bay St. Trenton. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Belleville General Hospital Foundation - Oncology Unit or a charity of choice
