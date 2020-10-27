1/1
Daniel Allen "Dan" Smith
Peacefully, in the presence of his family, on Tuesday October 20th, 2020 at his home in Georgetown. Dan, in his 72nd year, beloved husband of Cathy for 50 years. Loving father of Jeff, Steve and Trevor (Katie). Proud papa of Jake, Randy, Veronica and Arilynn. Dear brother of Chuck, Rick (Kate) and Eric (Janet). Dear brother-in-law of Ruth (Mike), the late Jim (Janice) and Gary (Peggy). Dan loved his job as a press operator for The Toronto Star. Dan will also be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. Dan enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports. Most of all, Dan loved and cherished his family. We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Acclaim Health for their assistance and compassion. A private family service will be held in the chapel on Friday October 30th, 2020 at 11:00 am. You can view the service by livestream at www.jonesfuneralhome.co. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
