With sadness the parents of Darian Hailey Henderson-Bellman are announcing her death, so tragically in her 25th year, on July 28th, 2020. Left to mourn are her parents Flo Bellman and Paul Henderson, Uncle Jim, Godmother Deborah Roberts, and her soul mate Michael Epitropou. Most of Darian's life growing up to the end was in Georgetown. We started her school life in Kindergarten at Park School, Kennedy Road School, Centennial, G.D.H.S. and then Gary Allan. Over the years of her growth she made many close friends who became part our family as well. So many people have been on our doorstep and we thank them beyond words for their support. Due to the restrictions of Covid we held a small family service for our Dare. For all people who watched her grow and loved her we are saddened by the restrictions that prevented you from attending. If any one wanted to contribute in anyway in Darian's name, Victim's Services who are a great help to Darian and ourselves. Their phone number is 416-808-7845. Darian, your room is empty, but sits as it was. There is a void in our hearts and home for the balance of time that will never be repaired. There is a lot of high profile people in your corner demanding change for what happened to you. If change is made because of you Dare, as people have phoned and said it should be called Darian's Law. We are and would be so proud. Dare we miss you and love you so much, that will grow day by day until the end of time. Love Nana & Papa



