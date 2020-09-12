1/1
David Allan WILLIAMS
1958-01-16 - 2020-09-02
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of David after a short but courageous battle with cancer on, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Hospice Wellington in Guelph. Beloved husband and best friend of Sandra (predeceased 2019). Loving father of Kyle (Lindsay). Cherished son of Susan Williams and the late Iain (1999). Loved brother of Cheryl (David) Berry. Lovingly remembered by sister-in-law, Joan (Jim) Fairfax, Karen (Greg) Wood, Lynne and the late Robin Nuttall (2012). He will be missed and fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, in David's memory donations to the Hospice Wellington, 795 Scottsdale Drive E., Guelph, Ontario would be gratefully appreciated by the family. "When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure." MacKinnon Family Funeral Home www.mackinnonfamilyfuneralhome.com (519) 853-0350 or 1-877-421-9860 (toll free)

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Sep. 12, 2020.
