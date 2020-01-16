Home

Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
View Map
David Gamsyager Obituary
After a courageous battle David Gary Gamsyager passed peacefully on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 at Credit Valley Hospital in his 77th year. Dave was the father of two amazing sons with his wife Heather Gamsager, the late Brian Gamsyager (1999) (Janis Gamsyager) and Andrew Gamsyager. Dave was the proud grandfather to Nicole Gamsyager (Eric Taborowski) and Dillon Holmes-Gamsyager. Dave remarried to Joanne Gamsyager separating years later. Dave will leave behind a legacy of family loyalty that will be carried on for generations to come. Visitation will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, on Friday, January 17th from 5-8pm. A funeral service will take place at Glen Oaks Funeral Home on Saturday, January 18th from 3:30-4:30pm.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020
