Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for David GEDNEY
David GEDNEY

David GEDNEY Obituary
Peacefully, on Thursday December 26th, 2019 at the Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga. David, in his 89th year, beloved husband of Maureen, together for 29 years. Loving father of Ted (Irene), Jim (Susan), David (Joanne), John (Cindy) and Kim (Richard) Venasse. David will be fondly remembered by Anne Marie Gedney. Loved grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Predeceased by his brother Donald. Dear uncle of Steven, Kevin and the late Brian. Friends were received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Friday January 3rd, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. A Memorial Service was held in the chapel on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Reception followed in the Trafalgar Room. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Heart and Stoke Foundation of Ontario or the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
