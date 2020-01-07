Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David KROWCHUK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David KROWCHUK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David KROWCHUK Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the age of 89. David was an avid golfer, an entrepreneur and well known by many in the golf profession across Canada. He will be remembered by his loving wife of 65 years, Margaret Helen (Butterworth) Krowchuk. Loving father of Catherine Bathgate (Carl), Paul Krowchuk (Laura), and Susan Elliott. Dearly loved grandfather of Melissa, Zoe, Michael and all the grandcats. Survived by sisters-in-law Anne Krowchuk, Ada Edwards, Dorothy Butterworth, and brother-in-law Warren Butterworth (Linda). Predeceased by son-in-law Bob Elliott, sister Eva Barnett (Bud), brothers John Krowchuk (Doreen), Mike Krowchuk (Judy), Jim Krowchuk and by brothers-in-law Lloyd Butterworth (Edith), Lyle Butterworth (Margaret), and David Butterworth. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. The memorial service and visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2019, at McBeath-Dynes Funeral Home 246 Thames Street South, Ingersoll. The family will receive guests from 1-2 p.m. and the memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. The interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, Diabetes Canada or, would be appreciated. Personal condolences may be left online at www.mcbeathdynes.ca
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -