Passed away peacefully at Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the age of 89. David was an avid golfer, an entrepreneur and well known by many in the golf profession across Canada. He will be remembered by his loving wife of 65 years, Margaret Helen (Butterworth) Krowchuk. Loving father of Catherine Bathgate (Carl), Paul Krowchuk (Laura), and Susan Elliott. Dearly loved grandfather of Melissa, Zoe, Michael and all the grandcats. Survived by sisters-in-law Anne Krowchuk, Ada Edwards, Dorothy Butterworth, and brother-in-law Warren Butterworth (Linda). Predeceased by son-in-law Bob Elliott, sister Eva Barnett (Bud), brothers John Krowchuk (Doreen), Mike Krowchuk (Judy), Jim Krowchuk and by brothers-in-law Lloyd Butterworth (Edith), Lyle Butterworth (Margaret), and David Butterworth. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. The memorial service and visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2019, at McBeath-Dynes Funeral Home 246 Thames Street South, Ingersoll. The family will receive guests from 1-2 p.m. and the memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. The interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, Diabetes Canada or, would be appreciated. Personal condolences may be left online at www.mcbeathdynes.ca