It is with the most heartfelt sadness we announce the passing of David Lamoureux on October 15th, 2020 in his 67th year. He was first and foremost a wonderful son to Angie and Joe Lamoureux, and big brother to Cathy. David was accomplished in so many things, and known for his tenacity at solving anything that came his way, not only for himself, but any one who came to him with a problem. His life ambition was to make every interaction he had with someone, such a positive experience that they always felt happier afterward. David went to Ryerson College where he studied electronics, then moved on to become a wonderful masonry artist, building many beautiful works of art in this area, including stone entrance gates for homes, majestic fireplaces, some of them in our own homes, and so many spectacular structures that will live on and continue to make us proud. He then went on to become Transform Signs where again his spectacular artistry continued and he designed wonderful signs for business and vehicles all throughout the region. He was generous with his time on many of these projects, often quietly donating much of it to help others. David will be sadly missed but always happily remembered by his family, friends, and the "Beaver Street Porch People". A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



