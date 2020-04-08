|
Peacefully, on Wednesday April 1st, 2020 in his 92nd year, surrounded by love in his own bed, in his beloved Georgetown, where he lived his entire life. Dave was pre-deceased by his first wife, Teresa (nee Curtis), in 1970 and his second wife, Irene (nee Hill/Niven), who each brought an immeasurable amount of joy and love to his life. Dave is now reunited with his late parents, Dr. Claude and Audrey Williams, and late sister, Helen Boody and her husband, Gordon. He was the proud and loving father of Don, Gord (Joanne), Gerald (Susan), and Michael. Much loved stepfather of Lois (the late Terry Wichman) and Bruce (Dorothy). Cherished Grandpa Dave of Sarah (Paul Ranstoller), Melissa (Nick Murphy), Darryl (Julie), Ian (Kim), Greg (Amanda), Robyn, Ryan (Kim), Tareesa, Atlee, David (Jeanette) and the late Leighann Wichman, and Lisa (Blair) and Ashley Niven. Fun-loving Great-Grandpa to Owen, Paisley, Dryden, Gavin, Gabrielle, Madison, Jaiden, Mason, Alana, and Ciara. He will be fondly remembered by an army of nieces and nephews, and other extended family members. He will be dearly missed by his RR#1 neighbours, friends from Meals on Wheels, staff at Mountainview Residence, and countless original Georgetowners. A celebration of Dave's life will take place when the world is a little bit calmer and when all of his loved ones can gather together to honour and remember a life well lived. Cremation has taken place. In the meantime, let us remember him as the amazing, strong, independent man that he was, and for the joy that he brought to our lives. The Williams family would like to thank the the nursing and all cleaning and maintenance staff at Mountainview Residence for their kindness and caring over the past 3 months while Dave was a resident as well, as the Local Health Integrated Network's amazing Palliative Care Team. If desired, donations may be made to either of his two favourite community service providers: the Georgetown Hospital Foundation or Meals on Wheels.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Apr. 8, 2020