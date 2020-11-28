1/1
Dennis FOSTER
Passed away peacefully on Friday, November 26, 2020 at Bethell House Hospice with family by his side. Dennis, in his 79th year, beloved husband of Cathy for 52 years. Loving father of Susan (Frank), and to his fur baby Denver. Dear brother to Linda and Roy (Jan). Dennis will be fondly remembered by his brother in law Gord (Gail) Laird and his many nieces and nephews. Dearest friend of Bob Matthews. Dennis led a fulfilling 32 year career at Nortel and will be missed by all who knew him. Due to Covid restrictions, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. To send expressions of sympathy, or to make a memorial contribution in Dennis' name to the Kidney Foundation or to Bethell House Hospice, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
