Diane Carrie (Iglesias) Crichton
It is with tremendous sadness we announce the passing of Diane on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in her 64th year. Cherished mother to Carley, Casey (Matt), Colleen (Justin), and Andrew. Proud and Loving grandmother to Lilianna, Gabby, Mckenna, Kyeden, Rylee and Quinn. Loving sister to Debbie (Knoepfli) and her little brother, Ricky (Igelsias). Beloved daughter to Joyce Iglesias. Diane was deeply loved and cherished by her family and friends. Diane's infectious personality filled the room with love, joy, and happiness. Diane will be greatly missed but will live forever in our hearts. There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, August 16, 2020. For more details please email ccrichton@hotmail.ca.

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Celebration of Life
Memories & Condolences

July 29, 2020
Our hearts are broken to hear the loss of a friend. RIP my dear friend, you will be missed. ❤
Sue Nagtzaam
Friend
July 29, 2020
Dear Diane's family, my sincerest condolences. She was a great person, wonderful mother, grandmother and will always be remembered, god bless and rest in piece.
Charlie Knoepfli
July 29, 2020
To Diane's Family;
I am deeply saddened by the loss of this beautiful young woman. A loving mother, who always put her family first, a hard worker, and a thoughtful individual. Diane, you will be missed but the memories you have instilled in others will live on. Rest in peace.
Sincerely,
Sandra Canhoto (co-worker)
Sandra Canhoto
Friend
July 28, 2020
Dear Di,
Our hearts are broken,,,,we can't imagine you not sharing your stories and giggles. We have so very many amazing memories...RIP my dear friend, you will be missed so terribly ❤
Kim
Family
