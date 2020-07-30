It is with tremendous sadness we announce the passing of Diane on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in her 64th year. Cherished mother to Carley, Casey (Matt), Colleen (Justin), and Andrew. Proud and Loving grandmother to Lilianna, Gabby, Mckenna, Kyeden, Rylee and Quinn. Loving sister to Debbie (Knoepfli) and her little brother, Ricky (Igelsias). Beloved daughter to Joyce Iglesias. Diane was deeply loved and cherished by her family and friends. Diane's infectious personality filled the room with love, joy, and happiness. Diane will be greatly missed but will live forever in our hearts. There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, August 16, 2020. For more details please email ccrichton@hotmail.ca.



