It is with a heavy heart, that we announce the passing of Donald Allan Hurren, on Saturday May 16th, 2020 at Allendale, Milton. Don, in his 97th year, beloved husband of the late Eleanor "Elly" (nee Allen). Loving father of Brenda (Mark Hall), Lynda Breen, Pam (Jeff Rees) and Julie (Rick Choppick). Loving grandfather of Lorie, Jay and Jeff (Karlee), Troy and Megan, Robyn and Bradley and Robert and Jessica. Great-grandfather of Aidan, Rhyanna and Wesley. A private family memorial service will be held in the chapel on Friday May 22nd at 11:00 am. (View by livestream). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store