It is with a heavy heart, that we announce the passing of Donald Allan Hurren, on Saturday May 16th, 2020 at Allendale, Milton. Don, in his 97th year, beloved husband of the late Eleanor "Elly" (nee Allen). Loving father of Brenda (Mark Hall), Lynda Breen, Pam (Jeff Rees) and Julie (Rick Choppick). Loving grandfather of Lorie, Jay and Jeff (Karlee), Troy and Megan, Robyn and Bradley and Robert and Jessica. Great-grandfather of Aidan, Rhyanna and Wesley. A private family memorial service will be held in the chapel on Friday May 22nd at 11:00 am. (View by livestream). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in The Independent & Free Press on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
