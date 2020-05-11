Peacefully, on Thursday May 7th, 2020, at the Georgetown Hospital. Don Lawson, in his 87th year, beloved husband of Mary for 63 years. Loving father of James and Diane (Mark) Bayer. Loved grandfather of Kate, Sam and Aidan. Predeceased by his brother Robert. Cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions to the Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store