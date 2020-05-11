Donald Gier Lawson
Peacefully, on Thursday May 7th, 2020, at the Georgetown Hospital. Don Lawson, in his 87th year, beloved husband of Mary for 63 years. Loving father of James and Diane (Mark) Bayer. Loved grandfather of Kate, Sam and Aidan. Predeceased by his brother Robert. Cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions to the Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in The Independent & Free Press on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
