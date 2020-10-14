November 18, 1959 - October 9, 2020 It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Steve at Groves Memorial Community Hospital in Fergus at the age of 60 after a brief but courageous fight with cancer. Steve is survived by his wife and soulmate Maria, his daughter Nicole (James) and grandson Eli, his mother Faye, brother Dave (Jennifer) and sister-in-law Arta (Jamie). Also survived and very much loved by the brothers and sisters of Maria (John, Frank, Lina and Liz). Predeceased by his beloved son Neal (2002), his brother Jamie (2018) and father Don (2019). Steve had a brilliant and creative mind. His unbridled passion and singular vision served him well in his many personal and professional accomplishments. Most notably, he served as the Marketing Director (20 yrs) and President/COO (17 yrs) at 'the olde Hide House' in Acton, which earned him induction into the Halton Region Business Hall of Fame in 2002. Between 2013 and 2020, he worked tirelessly for his many clients in the Guelph-area as a Real Estate Broker. Steve will be remembered for his love of family, his entrepreneurial spirit, his biting sarcasm and his love of good food, old books and world travel. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Sarah Gower and the staff at Groves Memorial Hospital who took excellent care of Steve in his final days. There will be no public service. A private gathering of family will take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are entrusted to The Graham Giddy Funeral Home, 280 St. David Street South in Fergus. (519)843-3100 www.grahamgiddyfh.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to CAMH: The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.