Donna passed away peacefully at home, cherished by her loving husband of 64 years, Bill Robbins, children Vicki (Erv), John (Beth), Kathy (Jay), Julie (Tom), (Erin), grandchildren Carley, Bailey, Julia, Katrina, Jackson, Andrew, great-grandchildren Logan, Kennedy, and brothers Tom and Wayne. In 1958, Donna and Bill moved to Georgetown into their lifetime home, raising their family and creating a wealth of treasured memories. As young, energetic newcomers, Donna and Bill made many early community connections and friends through St. Andrews Church, the Couples Club and leading the Teens Club. Donna was involved in setting up YMCA programmes, ran YMCA day camps, coached Kinsmen girls baseball, billeted Bantam hockey tournament visitors and so much more. After raising four children, she began working as a valued office administrator with the Halton District School board. She then moved on to many gratifying years helping families in the community with a career in real estate. Throughout her life she enjoyed many years of skiing, snowmobiling, cottaging, hiking, camping, golfing, travelling, planning the next adventure and, most importantly, drawing in family and friends to share it all with. Her enthusiasm, energy, positive attitude, genuine interest in others, and zest for life always made her an excellent role model and guiding light for all who knew her: family, friends, co-workers and the community. A service in celebration of her life will be announced for a date this Spring. Condolences through Jones Funeral Home would be gratefully received as would donations to CASHH, Sick Children's Hospital or any . Please visit www.jonefuneralhome.co She will be forever loved and missed. Her family feels the deepest gratitude and profound great fortune to have shared her life's journey. As she has told us, it was a life well lived.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Feb. 26, 2020