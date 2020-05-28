The family of Doreen White sadly announces her peaceful passing at Wellington Hospice Guelph, on Friday, May 22, 2020 in her 80th year. Doreen Gwendolyne White predeceased by her husband Edward White. Loving mom to Janeen and Brad Swackhamer. Loving Grandma Dodge, to Connor and Nathan, all of Acton. Sister of Rendal and Myrna Bilton of Belwood, and sister in law to Harvey and the late Kathy White of Brantford. Daughter of the late Norman and Bernice Bilton. She will also be missed by many nieces and one nephew. Doreen will be remembered for her love of all sports, especially baseball and hockey. Doreen and Ed loved traveling and camping, and they both enjoyed many trips together with family and friends. We are happy that Ed and Doreen are back together and will be able to enjoy spending their 60th wedding anniversary together. A private family service has taken place. Interment at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated. MacKinnon Family Funeral Home www.mackinnonfamilyfuneralhome.com (519) 853-0350 or 1-877-421-9860 (toll free)
Published in The Independent & Free Press on May 28, 2020.