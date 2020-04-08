|
|
Peacefully, on Friday April 3rd, 2020 at Allendale, Milton. Doreen, in her 86th year, wife of the late David McKay. Loving mum of Alison (Paul) Docherty, Susan (Lloyd) Cockburn and Linda (David) Scullion. Much loved grandma of Katie (Paul), Jennifer (Shane), Steven (Stephanie), Victoria, Keith and Gary (Leslie). Great grandma of Charlotte and Jacob. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Doreen's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to a would be appreciated by the family. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Apr. 8, 2020