Dorothy Elizabeth Hunt
We are sad to announce the passing of Dorothy Hunt on Saturday, May 23rd, 2020 at the Milton District Hospital. Dorothy, in her 89th year, beloved wife of the late Ronald Hunt. Loving mom of Jackie, and the late Gary. Nanny to Shannon, Justin Matthew and Justin Michael. Great Nan to Lucas, Chelsea, Peyton and Benjamin. Dorothy has been a member of the Georgetown Little Theatre for many years, both producing and directing. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A private family memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Jones Funeral Home, Georgetown. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills (CASHH). To send expressions of sympathy to the family and to livestream the service please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in The Independent & Free Press on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
