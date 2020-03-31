Home

Peacefully, on Monday March 23rd, 2020 at the Trillium Health Centre, Mississauga. Dorothy, of Holland Christian Homes, in her 70th year, beloved wife of Arie "Harry" Van Spronsen for 26 years. Loving step-mother of Hilda (Sid), Clazina (Joe) and Arthur. Loved step-grandmother of Jonathan and Jessica. Dear sister of Klaas (Ruth), Sye (Elly), Janet (Mike), Harry (Sandra) and Siebe (Ivy). Dear sister-in-law of George (Driek) and Gerdien. Fondlly remembered by many nieces and nephews. A private family service was held at the Jones Funeral Home on Wednesday April 1st, 2020. Interment Glen Williams Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the Halton Hills Christian School would be greatly appreciated by the family. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Mar. 31, 2020
