Peacefully on Wednesday August 12th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. Duncan, in his 69th year. Beloved husband of Arlene (nee Johnson) for 36 years. Duncan will be sadly missed by all his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. At Duncan's request, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place at Glen William's Town Hall, 1 Prince Street, Glen Williams on Saturday August 29th, 2020 from 6-9 pm. To send expressions of sympathy please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



