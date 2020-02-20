|
It is with extreme sadness the family of Dwight "Ike" Lawlor, of Acton, Ontario formerly of Mississauga Ontario, announce his sudden passing. Dwight, in his 80th year, passed away peacefully on February 14th, 2020. Dwight was married to the love of his life and favourite golf partner Lois for 57 years. He was the father of two daughters Shelley (predeceased) and Tami. He was the father-in-law and best friend to Mike. Dwight was the proud papa to Melyssa, Paige, Mason, Meghan and Jayson. Dwight was a very proud family man. Dwight was so many things to so many people that the world will never be the same. He was a very consistent man who wanted for nothing but gave so much back to his family, friends and the people he met along the way. During his early working years Dwight had a fleet of mobile catering trucks "Ike's Catering" that fed most of the workers that built the City of Mississauga (1968 - 1990). The past few years Dwight drove the ActiVan for the Town of Halton Hills. Driving seniors and persons with disabilities to their daily appointments and shopping. This is where Dwight found his calling. Dwight and his pearly smile will be forever missed by all who knew him. To celebrate Dwight's life - A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday April 4th, 2020 from 2:00 - 6:00 pm at the Acton Legion, 15 Wright Avenue. Please join us in celebrating Dwight's life. In honour of Dwight and his dedication to the Toronto Maple Leaf's the family asks that if you have a Leaf jersey please wear it. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations can be made to the Community Living North Halton.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Feb. 20, 2020