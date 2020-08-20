Edward Joseph McGilloway was born on October 27, 1931 and passed away on August 14, 2020. The most wonderful, self giving, loving man, our rock, will be sadly missed and never forgotten. He leaves behind his loving wife of 68 years, Eldora (nee McCauley) McGilloway. Loving father of Susan Robson, Danny McGilloway and his wife Sharon, Billy McGilloway, Teresa and her husband Don Madill, Cindy McGilloway, and David McGilloway and his partner Linda. Father-in-law of Bert Venema. Fondly remembered by his 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 2 nieces and 12 nephews. Brother-in-law of Linda Wilson, and Donna and Don Summerville. Predeceased by his loving daughter Colleen Venema, his parents William and Catherine McGilloway, and his brothers Leo, Jim and John. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to Canadian Mental Health Association or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family and can be made by contacting the McCulloch-Watson Funeral Home at 519-369-3837 or www.mccullochwatsonfuneralhome.ca
