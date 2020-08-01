With sorrow, we announce the passing of Edwin Culverhouse on July 25th, 2020. Ed will be missed by his sons David and Graham and his grandsons, Liam and Derek. He was predeceased by his wife, Jean. Ed was a Royal Air Force veteran who served in Egypt and Cypress. He was a nature lover and an entrepreneur. Of course, most knew him foremost as a motorcycle enthusiast, and from his racing days at Harewood, Edenville and Mosport. Donations in his memory can be made to Nature Conservancy Canada. Owing to pandemic concerns, a memorial will be held at a later date.



