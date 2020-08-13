1/
Egidio Mario DIDONE
1928 - 2020
It is with sadness we announce that Egidio passed away on August 7th at Extendicare Halton Hills after a long battle with Parkinson's disease and a recent bout of Pneumonia. Born in the Comune Di Resana in the Province of Treviso, Italy on December 8, 1928 Egidio came to Canada with his parents at the young age of 3 years. The family moved to Timmins Ontario where they established permanent Canadian roots. Egidio left home and moved to Chatham, Ontario at a young age to pursue a hockey career, met his wife and started a family of his own. Egidio's 91 years were very full, working for over 40 years in sales with Caterpillar (Crothers) after a successful hockey career with the Chatham Maroons & Wallaceburg Hornets. Egidio met Etta Mae Graham in 1951 and they were married on July 9th, 1954. Egidio leaves his wife of over 56 years Etta Mae and his sister Lena, children Lori (pre-deceased), Brian, David, Diane, Michael and Terri; grandchildren Adam, Jamie, Arielle, Alex, Nicholas, Francesca, Brianna, Courtney, Jeffrey, Lindsay, Jessica, Mathew, Lisa, Benjamin, Charlie, Nicolette, Tatiana and five great-grandchildren Oscar, Elijah, Max, Kennedy and Helena. We will all miss Egidio but are comforted knowing that he lived a long, full and happy life. A small private service will be held with immediate family members.

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
