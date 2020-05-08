Einer Dahl (Ed) Jensen
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Einer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born December 31st, 1934 in Wayne, Alberta passed peacefully on Monday, May 4th, 2020 at Mountainview Residence. Pre-deceased by his wife of 49 years, Pat and by his brothers Agner, Berent, and Harvey. Ed will be missed by his only son, Jeff and his wife, Carol, as well as their two daughters, Chelsea (Chris) and Emily (Jake). Ed was a pilot for 40 years and flew Survey in the Arctic, Africa, and South America before settling down to a position in Personnel Licensing at Transport Canada. He also flew B727 for First Air out of Ottawa. He and Pat continued to travel in their retirement until she was no longer able. Ed lived the last five years at Mountainview Residence and was surrounded by friends with whom he played penny ante poker, called bingo, played mini-putt and even learned to paint. At the end he was comforted by his good friend, Nicole who is the Life Enrichment Manager at Mountainview Residence. Many thanks to all frontline workers in the battle against CoVid-19 and, especially to the staff at Mountainview Residence. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Independent & Free Press from May 8 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 5, 2020
My memories of your dad, Jeff, are many and memorable. He was always kind and patient with us as teenagers. Stories of his past adventures left us in awe, as he just shrugged them off. A model dad for all of us.
Scott Mitchell
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved