Born December 31st, 1934 in Wayne, Alberta passed peacefully on Monday, May 4th, 2020 at Mountainview Residence. Pre-deceased by his wife of 49 years, Pat and by his brothers Agner, Berent, and Harvey. Ed will be missed by his only son, Jeff and his wife, Carol, as well as their two daughters, Chelsea (Chris) and Emily (Jake). Ed was a pilot for 40 years and flew Survey in the Arctic, Africa, and South America before settling down to a position in Personnel Licensing at Transport Canada. He also flew B727 for First Air out of Ottawa. He and Pat continued to travel in their retirement until she was no longer able. Ed lived the last five years at Mountainview Residence and was surrounded by friends with whom he played penny ante poker, called bingo, played mini-putt and even learned to paint. At the end he was comforted by his good friend, Nicole who is the Life Enrichment Manager at Mountainview Residence. Many thanks to all frontline workers in the battle against CoVid-19 and, especially to the staff at Mountainview Residence. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



