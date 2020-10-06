1/1
Elaine Richardson
1939-12-20 - 2020-10-29
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce that a one of a kind has passed away. Elaine Richardson, born in England December 20th, 1939 passed away peacefully in Georgetown September 29th, 2020. Daughter of the late William and Thora Smith. Elaine is survived by her husband of 32 years Kingsley Hodder from Limehouse. Her two sons Jeff Richardson and his wife Andrea of Georgetown, and Joe Richardson and his wife Samantha of Innisfil. Loving Grandmother of her four grandchildren Christopher and Michael of Georgetown, Tyler and Jacob of Innisfil. Due to COVID, there will be no service but she will always be in our hearts and thoughts forever. Memorial contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved