It is with great sadness that we announce that a one of a kind has passed away. Elaine Richardson, born in England December 20th, 1939 passed away peacefully in Georgetown September 29th, 2020. Daughter of the late William and Thora Smith. Elaine is survived by her husband of 32 years Kingsley Hodder from Limehouse. Her two sons Jeff Richardson and his wife Andrea of Georgetown, and Joe Richardson and his wife Samantha of Innisfil. Loving Grandmother of her four grandchildren Christopher and Michael of Georgetown, Tyler and Jacob of Innisfil. Due to COVID, there will be no service but she will always be in our hearts and thoughts forever. Memorial contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



