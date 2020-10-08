Kära Rolf

We were very sad to here of Elisabeth's passing. Our deepest condolences to you and the family.

We are thinking back to the early SWEA times in 1982 when you graciously opened your home on Glen road for us to practice our swedish folkdancing to perform at the Christmas fair. A wonderful time for all of us.

Our thoughts are with you,

Margaretha och Ian



Margaretha & Ian Ferguson

Acquaintance