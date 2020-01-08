|
Peacefully on Thursday January 2nd, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. Betty Ann Preston, in her 76th year, loved wife of the late John Bowes. Loving mother of Marie and proud grandmother of Devin. Predeceased by her brothers Herb Jr., Keith and Bob Preston. A memorial service will be held at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Saturday January 11th, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions to St. Alban's Anglican Church would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co