Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.S. Jones and Son Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
J.S. Jones and Son Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Bowes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ann Bowes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Ann Bowes Obituary
Peacefully on Thursday January 2nd, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. Betty Ann Preston, in her 76th year, loved wife of the late John Bowes. Loving mother of Marie and proud grandmother of Devin. Predeceased by her brothers Herb Jr., Keith and Bob Preston. A memorial service will be held at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Saturday January 11th, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions to St. Alban's Anglican Church would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -