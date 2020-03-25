|
|
Surrounded by her family, Elizabeth passed away in her 87th year, with dignity and grace at Georgetown Hospital on Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Cherished wife of Charles Clifford for 66 years. Loving mother of Bruce Clifford and wife Ann, Jill and husband Bruce Ott, and Cheryl d. August 20th, 1971. Dear grandmother to Melissa (Jamie), Danielle (Graham), Nicholas, Olivia, Georgia (Garrett) and proud great-grandmother to Noah, Ariel, and Rowen. Dear sister of Thomas Butcher d. November 24th, 1997 and sister-in-law Catherine Butcher. Daughter of the late Albert Butcher and Emma Butcher (nee Johns) of Windsor, Ontario. Elizabeth was an accomplished pianist who loved nothing more than to pass many hours embraced by music. She shared her gift with many including her family, friends and church family at St. George's Anglican Church. Elizabeth passed her appreciation of music on to all she knew. Elizabeth was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind many beautiful memories of gatherings where her music created a beautiful backdrop or invited hearty sing-alongs. A celebration of Elizabeth's life will take place in the future. A private, immediate family only service and burial will take place. To honor Elizabeth's life, the family requests that donations be made to St. George's Anglican Church, the Alzheimer's Society or a . To send expressions of sympathy, please visit
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Mar. 25, 2020