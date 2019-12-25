|
|
Clarke, Eric Ross February 24th, 1927 - December 20th, 2019 Peacefully, on Friday December 20th, 2019 at the Georgetown Hospital. Eric, in his 93rd year, loving husband of the late Doris Clarke (nee Hilts) for 70 years. Forever loved by his children Betty Caldwell (Barry), Richard Clarke (Beth), Keith Clarke (Celine), Eve Sanderson (Paul) and Bruce Clarke (Anne-Marie). Loving grandfather to 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his siblings James (Edna), Barry (Marg), Cyril (Edith), Evelyn (Frank Murfin) and Dorothy (Vic Greygoose). Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Friends were received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, north of Maple Avenue, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 from 1:00 pm until time of Funeral Service held in the chapel at 2:00 pm. Interment Greenwood Cemetery, Georgetown. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Georgetown Hospital Foundation or Salvation Army would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Dec. 25, 2019