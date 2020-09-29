1/
Ernest Francis Alexander
Peacefully at the Georgetown Hospital on September 26th, 2020 after a lengthy stay. Brother of Jean (the late Gordon Reid), Margaret Duncan (Ron) and William (Susan). Predeceased by sisters Mary Lou Robinson and Jessie Zuest (Joel). Ernest will be especially missed by his two nieces Lisa and Kerry Alexander and his great niece Lainie Susan Fraser. He leaves behind to mourn his large extended family and friends. Ernest had a love for antique farm machines and devoted his life to his farm. (Maple Acres). A private graveside service will be held on Thursday October 1st, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery Norval, those attending the graveside service are invited to attend a reception at Jones Funeral Home following the graveside. In memory contributions to Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
