|
|
With deep sadness, the family announces the passing of Ernie Bodnar on January 12, 2020 in hospital surrounded by his loving family. Survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Dorothy Ann, daughter Laura, sons Grant and Glen, and sister Jean Kissick. Predeceased by his son Gregory in 2015. Much loved grandfather of Lisa, Lauren, Anthony, Peter, Adina, Shannon and Nikki, and great-grandfather of Carter and Sofia. Ernie was proud of his Ukrainian heritage and kept those traditions alive for his family. In St. Catharines as a teenager, he excelled at hockey, reaching the junior ranks and then attended Boston Bruins rookie camp. Ernie completed civil engineering at University of Toronto where he played Varsity hockey, winning the national championship. Ernie became the city engineer for the City of Mississauga and oversaw the tremendous growth of the city. Later, he continued his career in private land development and began his own consulting company. Along the way, Ernie found time to coach juvenile hockey in Georgetown, was active in the Lion's Club and became trustee and chairman of the Halton District School Board. Ernie was recognized as citizen of the year in Georgetown in 2009 for his contributions to the development of The Gallery at Bennett Village. He enjoyed golf at North Halton for 50 years and curling with his sons. He cherished fly-in fishing trips with his close friends, even if no fish were caught. Ernie loved cooking, family gatherings by the pool and big red wines. He was known for his integrity, irreverent sense of humour, hospitality and warm nature, and above all else, the importance of family. He was one of a kind. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Ernie's life will be held on Sunday, February 9th between 1 and 4 p.m. at The Club at North Halton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020