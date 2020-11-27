Eva (nee Lindauer) Martin of Speyside, passed away on Monday, November 23rd., peacefully at her home, following her battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family. Eva is survived by, her husband Steve, and sons Lee (Laura) and Jess (Brooke), and her grandchildren Lilly & Matthew; sister of the late Dick, sister Doris (Dan), and brother Mark. Our sincere thanks to all those involved in her care, and loving support through her battle. Expressions of sympathy to a charity of you choice would be appreciated.



