Evelyn (Rodgers) Window
It is with great sadness that we announce her passing, surrounded by family, on Tuesday September 15th, 2020 at Georgetown District Hospital. Evelyn, in her 95th year, passed away peacefully after a short illness. Beloved wife of the late John Window. Loved mother of Glenn, Pamela (Geordie), Trevor and Karen and her husband Dave Burton. Survived by her sister Margaret. Predeceased by her sister Jean and brothers Peter and Douglas, all of Great Britain. Predeceased by her daughter-in-law Carole. Proud grandmother to Amber, Erin, Duane, Nelson, Sara, Keli, Olivia and Lauren and lovingly remembered by 15 great grandchildren. Evelyn had many hidden talents and won several first prize ribbons at the local Fall Fair for her crafts. She was born and raised in Derby, England where she contributed to the war efforts by working at Rolls Royce. After the war, her and John immigrated to Canada in 1957 to start their new life and raise their children. Evelyn and John started their courier business, Window Express, and they were respected by many. Cremation and graveside service followed on Monday September 21st, 2020 at 2:00 pm. In memory contributions to the Georgetown Hospital would be appreciated. ~ Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things, love never ends. ~ To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonefuneralhome.co

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
