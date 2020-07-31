On July 27th, 2020 Frances Poirier strong in her faith, confident in her abilities, and who always walked her own path, passed away peacefully at the Credit Valley Hospital. She is predeceased by her husband Joe Poirier. Frances spent her last five years at Sienna Care Community where she received exemplary care from staff. She was a loving mother of Randy White and Christy(John)Kettle. Nothing meant more to her than spending time with her grandchildren Heather (Brett) Bainbridge, Jason White and the late Robin Wood. Frances and her late sister Mary Ganton are back singing in the choir. Listen carefully and you will hear them. In memory contributions to the Georgetown Legion Branch 120 would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



