Peacefully on Saturday March 14th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. Frank, in his 95th year, loved husband of the late Maria (nee Matos). Loving father of John and his wife Herminia, Marie and her husband Gord Busby and Herminia and her husband Mike Henderson. Proud Grandfather of Christy (Daryl), Ryan (Alène), Melinda (Ryan), Brad (April), Jason (Andrea), Robyn (Braden) and great grandfather of MacKenzie, Nolan, Cohen, Nixon, Quinn, Alina and Adelynn. Dear brother of Manuel (Manuela) Vieira. A private family funeral mass was held at Holy Cross Catholic Church 14400 Argyll Road, Georgetown on Wednesday March 18th, 2020. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills would be appreciated. To send messages of condolence please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Mar. 18, 2020
