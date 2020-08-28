1/1
Gail Diana COLLETT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Diana Gail Collett, age 82 years, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family. Gail was born in Guelph, Ontario on May 12, 1938, the daughter of William and Clarice King. She grew up in Georgetown, Ontario before moving to Guelph to train at the Guelph General Hospital. As a Registered Nurse Gail worked at Humber Memorial Hospital and later at Georgetown General Hospital. A talented artist, she enjoyed painting with oils and water colours and during her time in Florida learned the art of painting with acrylics. Gail owned and operated Craft Shops in both Georgetown and Meadowvale and taught painting. She met the love of her life Bob Collett while living in Georgetown and the two were married on December 5, 1959. Together they raised four children and Gail was a dedicated mother to her two sons and two daughters. Their marriage saw them living in Georgetown, Merritt Island, Florida, and Port Elgin. She and Bob were very active in the communities where they lived and as President of the Kinettes in Georgetown, Gail helped with the petition to build the retirement home Kin Court. She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her husband Robert, children Philip (Liana) Collett, Paul Collett, Diana (Deanna) Hannaford-Wilcox and Lesley Collett, grandchildren: Emma, Samantha, Sylvia, Jessica, Kristine, Scott, Taylor and Kennedy as well as by nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister Elizabeth. A virtual Celebration of Gail's life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy memorials to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sargent & Son

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved