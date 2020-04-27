Home

Gail Patricia (Long) JOHNSTON

At Georgetown Hospital on April 16th, 2020. She is predeceased by her first husband, Hazen Sherry, and second husband, Neville Johnston. She was the dear sister of Yvonne Connaty now living in Perth, Ontario. Gail was immensely proud of her family and will be dearly missed by her children, Michael (Sandy) Sherry and Cydney (Jamie) Schumacker, as well as her step family in Ireland, Scott (Diane) Johnston. She was the loved Nana of Matthew, Kayla and Nicholas and from afar Brianna, Jordan and Melissa. Gail will be fondly remembered by many extended family members and friends. A celebration of Gail's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Georgetown Hospital Foundation or your local Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. To send expressions of sympathy please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Apr. 27, 2020
