Suddenly on Friday May 22nd, 2020 at his home in Port Stanley. Gary, in his 64th year, loved husband of Linda Wilde-McFadyen. Extremely proud and loving father of Kylie McFadyen (Tynan Lauzière) and Casey McFadyen (Robb Shedden). Dear brother of Carol Cabral and Paul McFadyen. Loving uncle to Dan Cabral and Jen Smith. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by the entire Wilde family. There will never be enough space to list all the lives Gary touched through his coaching, teammates, students and many friendships. Due to Covid19 restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Gary McFadyen Memorial Hockey Fund would be appreciated. Donations can be made through Go Fund Me. To send messages of condolence please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



