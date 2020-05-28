Gary McFadyen
Suddenly on Friday May 22nd, 2020 at his home in Port Stanley. Gary, in his 64th year, loved husband of Linda Wilde-McFadyen. Extremely proud and loving father of Kylie McFadyen (Tynan Lauzière) and Casey McFadyen (Robb Shedden). Dear brother of Carol Cabral and Paul McFadyen. Loving uncle to Dan Cabral and Jen Smith. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by the entire Wilde family. There will never be enough space to list all the lives Gary touched through his coaching, teammates, students and many friendships. Due to Covid19 restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Gary McFadyen Memorial Hockey Fund would be appreciated. Donations can be made through Go Fund Me. To send messages of condolence please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in The Independent & Free Press on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
May 27, 2020
Condolences to McFadyen & Wilde families. Recall the road hockey and back yard rink games on McGilvray Cres from long ago to minor hockey right up to senior hockey competing with & against Gary. Definitely gone too soon.
Ted Kewley
Friend
May 26, 2020
i met Gary through hockey and he was always a man that i admired , and looked up to , we became very good friends through out our hockey days and we could always pick up from where we left off every time we ran into each whether it was hockey ,baseball ,golf or just catching up about family
you were truly a example of a great friend and family man and i will always remember you
he will be often thought about and never forgotten !! miss you buddy
brad miller
