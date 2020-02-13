|
Peacefully died, on Saturday February 8th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. Gary, in his 67th year, beloved husband of Judy for 27 years. Dear brother of Wayne and Suzanne and the late Derek. Loved nephew of Annette. Gary will be sadly missed by all of his friends. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Jones Funeral Home, Georgetown 905-877-3631. In memory, contributions to the Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Feb. 13, 2020